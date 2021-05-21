Essel Group celebrates 95 years of completion on May 21

New Delhi: The Essel Group which owns news and entertainment media venture along with business in finance and infrastructure is celebrating 95th successful years on Friday, May 21.

Sharing the message on social media Essel Group chairman and Rajya Sabha member Dr Subhash Chandra said celebrations will take place this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The organisation will next celebrate its 100th year.

Taking to Twitter, Dr Subhash Chandra wrote: "Today is landmark day in our history being 95th year of existence of Essel Group. Congratulations to all past, present & future Esselites. We are not celebrating due to Covid. We will celebrate 100th year together. God bless us all."

Today is landmark day in our history being 95th year of existence of Essel Group. Congratulations to all past, present & future Esselites. We are not celebrating due to Covid. We will celebrate 100th year together. God bless us all — Subhash Chandra (@subhashchandra) May 21, 2021

Dr Subhash Chandra in another tweet shared glimpses of organisation's celebrations five years ago in 2017.

Sharing some memories of Essel 90 years celebrations! 4 generations together, taking the legacy forward. pic.twitter.com/VUy6xf0fCr — Subhash Chandra (@subhashchandra) May 21, 2021

The event was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the then President Pranab Mukherjee, Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu among other Indian politicians.