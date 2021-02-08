Essential to warn citizens about attacks on India's nationalism, says PM Narendra Modi on Motion of Thanks in Rajya Sabha

New Delhi: Replying to the Motion of Thanks on President Ram Nath Kovind's address in the Rajya Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday (February 8) that over 50 MPs expressed their views for over 13 hours, they expressed their invaluable views.

The Prime Minister said that "India is truly a land of opportunities. Several opportunities are awaiting us, so a nation which is young, full of enthusiasm and a nation that is making efforts to realise the dreams, with a resolve, will never let these opportunities simply pass by."

PM Modi said, "over 50 MPs expressed their views for over 13 hours, they expressed their invaluable views. So, I express my gratitude to all the MPs," adding "The eyes of the world are on India. There are expectations from India and there is the confidence that India will contribute to the betterment of our planet."

"Our democracy is not a western institution. It's a human institution. India's history is filled with examples of democratic institutions. We find mention of 81 democracies in ancient India. Today it's essential to warn citizens about the attacks on India's nationalism," said PM Modi.

The eyes of the world are on India and there are expectations that India will contribute to the betterment of our planet, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his reply to the Motion of Thanks on the President`s Address, in Rajya Sabha.

PM Modi also said that India is a young and enthusiastic land of opportunities and won`t let opportunities pass it by. "The whole world is struggling with several challenges. Who would have thought that humankind would have to witness such circumstances... The eyes of the world are on India. There are expectations from India and there is a confidence that India will contribute to the betterment of our planet," he said.

According to the Prime Minister, India's nationalism is neither narrow now selfish nor even aggressive. This is inspired by the values of 'Satyam Shivam Sundaram'. This quotation was given by Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose."

He also referred to late PM Chaudhary Charan Singh's speech regarding the plight of farmers and added that his government has introduced several pro-farmer reforms to improve their constitution.

PM Modi also thanked former PM Deve Gowda for his insight over the issue related to improving the condition of farmers in the country besides mentioning former Agriculture Minister Sharad Pawar's effort in this direction.

He said that the COVID19 period has added new strength to our federal structure and the spirit of cooperative federalism, adding "India has seen days when there was a large threat of polio, smallpox. Nobody knew whether India will get a vaccine or how many people will get it. From those days, we're nowhere, when our nation is making vaccines for the world. This increases our self-confidence."

"Bajwa sahab from Congress was also speaking. He was speaking in such detail that I thought he will reach Emergency (period) shortly and speak on it, he is just one step away from it. But he didn't go there. Congress disappoints this country a lot, you did that too," he said, taking jibe at the Congress party.

He also referred to TMC leader Derek O'Brien, adding "I was listening to Derek ji, he had chosen good words - Freedom of Speech, Intimidation. When I was listening to him, I was wondering if he is talking about Bengal or the country. He sees all this for 24 hours, so he might have said the same here too."

As the Prime Minister delivered his speech, the Trinamool Congress MPs staged a walkout.