Europe-Like Experience In Kashmir With 360-Degree View Vistadome Coach; Check Details

Srinagar: Tourism in the Kashmir Valley is flourishing, and to enhance this further, the government has introduced an exciting addition for tourists. The Indian Railways has launched the Vistadome, an all-weather glass-ceiling AC train, in the Kashmir Valley, offering a unique experience to visitors.

Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha on Thursday inaugurated the vistadome coach in the Kashmir Valley from Srinagar's railway station. The train will operate for six days a week. The Vistadome offers stunning vistas of Kashmir's landscape as it travels along a 90 km route from Budgam to Banihal. This specially designed train features double-wide reclining seats that can swivel 360 degrees, providing passengers with an expansive panoramic view of the picturesque Kashmir terrain.

“Vistadom Coach is a state-of-the-art train with advanced features of entertainment and sitting. Local travellers and tourists travelling in Vistadom Coach will enjoy the modern-day travel experience in the Valley and feel the natural beauty right from Budgam, Qazigund, and Banihal very closely.Vistadome coach offers 360-degree views of the train journey with huge glass windows. The new train will start from Budgam to Banihal while time is not far when the train will connect Kashmir with Kanyakumari,” LG Manoj Sinha said.

Following the G-20 working group meeting in the region, foreign tourist arrivals in the valley have surged by an impressive 350 percent. According to Mr. Sinha, in comparison to the previous year's 1.88 crore tourist arrivals, J&K has welcomed 1.70 crore tourists up to September 30 this year. The government anticipates this number to exceed 2.25 crore by the end of the year.

Vistadome is made with all modern technology it has glass ceilings, automatic sliding doors, luggage racks, LED and a GPS-enabled information system. The railways officials said that the coaches are fitted with air conditioning for the upcoming harsh winters in the Kashmir Valley. The train will run all through the year and a lot of people are waiting for the valley to be covered with snow to get the experience of Switzerland in Kashmir.

Saqib Yousuf Yatoo, Chief Area Manager, Indian Railways said “Vistadome coach has wide windows, glass top, rotating chairs and Air conditioning that will enable the visitors to get the panoramic look of the beautiful locales of Kashmir Valley. It will help with boosting the tourism of the Valley. There was a lot of demand from tourists and the public that they could get a view of the Kashmir valley specially during the winter season when it is covered by snow. It will run from Budgam to Banihal. The fare would be 930 rupees” he said.

Vistadome is expected to boost the tourism industry in Kashmir Valley, the tourism stakeholders and tourism department are hopeful that this will help a lot and tourists coming to Kashmir will have a new and unique experience in the Valley. Travellers will get to see the mountain ranges, paddy fields, apple orchards, saffron fields and when snow covers the valley it will have a breathtaking view through a glass coach.