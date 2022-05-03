हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Russia-Ukraine war

Europe Visit Day 2: PM Modi appeals to Russia and Ukraine to have ceasefire

Speaking to reporters after bilateral talks, Modi said he discussed the Ukraine crisis and appealed for an "immediate ceasefire" in Ukraine, as per PTI.

Image credit: ANI

Copenhagen: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (May 3) appealed for an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine and return to the path of dialogue and diplomacy to resolve the crisis, even as his Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen hoped that India will use its influence over Russia to end the war.

Speaking to reporters here after bilateral talks, Modi said he discussed the Ukraine crisis and appealed for an "immediate ceasefire" in Ukraine.

"We appealed for immediate ceasefire in Ukraine and return to dialogue and diplomacy for resolving the crisis," Modi said.

Frederiksen hoped that India will influence Russia on Ukraine and asked Russian President Vladimir Putin to "stop this war and end the killings".

"My message is very clear that Putin has got to stop this war and to end the killings. I, of course, hope that India will influence Russia also in this discussion," she said. 

On the way back to India, PM Modi will make a brief stopover in Paris for a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron. This, notably, will be the Prime Minister's first visit abroad in 2022.

