close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jammu and Kashmir

European Union MPs say Article 370, J&K India's internal matter, back fight against terrorism

Addressing a press conference in Srinagar four delegates - Henri Malosse and Thierry Mariani from France, Ryszard Czarnecki from Poland and Bill Newton Dunn from the United Kingdom - after their visit to the newly formed Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, stated that people of the region want peace and development. 

European Union MPs say Article 370, J&amp;K India&#039;s internal matter, back fight against terrorism

India's stand of Jammu and Kashmir being an internal matter of the country received an unequivocal endorsement from a delegation of European Union parliamentarians on Wednesday. A team of 23 European Union parliamentarians extended their support to India in its fight against terrorism while declaring that abrogation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir was an internal decision of the country.

Live TV

Terrorism is not an internal issue. An EU MP further said, "Terrorism is not only India's problem but is an international problem. We support India in fighting terrorism. Terrorism can destroy your country. Terrorism is also a problem of France and Europe. We don't want Kashmir to become another Afghanistan."

Addressing a press conference in Srinagar four delegates - Henri Malosse and Thierry Mariani from France, Ryszard Czarnecki from Poland and Bill Newton Dunn from the United Kingdom - after their visit to the newly formed Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, stated that people of the region want peace and development. They added that there is an atmosphere of development in J&K while stating that people have many expectations from the government.

"We have no interest in Indian politics. Our aim was to meet the local people. It was a good experience in Kashmir. Work is being done in the right direction here. People of Kashmir want peace and development. They want school and hospitals," an EU MP said.

The MPs also asserted that Article 370 is an internal matter of India and stressed that India is a peace-loving nation. Speaking on the ties between India and Pakistan, it said, "we want talks between them". The members also took a dig at Pakistan saying that the country causes trouble to the Christian community residing in the country.

The members of the delegation also condemned the killing of innocents by terrorists in the past few days. 

On Tuesday, five labourers from West Bengal's Murshidabad were killed by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam while the European Union delegation was in Srinagar to see the ground situation. It was the fourth attack by terrorists in a week in Kashmir. Earlier, two non-Kashmiri truck drivers were killed by terrorists in Shopian. Before that, two terrorists shot dead a truck driver from Rajasthan and attacked an orchard owner, also in Shopian.

The members said that they want to have development in the region, adding that they don't intend to interfere in politics but want facts. Lauding the press, they said, "First of all its a good sign that India has a free press if we look at the neighbourhood."

The members also claimed that the western media is not good at facts.

Tags:
Jammu and KashmirEuropean UnionEU
Next
Story

BJP to stake claim to form government in Maharashtra soon, Devendra Fadnavis to take oath before November 9: Sources

Must Watch

PT3M33S

Watch top 25 news stories of the day