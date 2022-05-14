हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kashmiri pandits

Every attack on our KP brothers is attack on Kashmir’s soul: Farooq Abdullah

Farooq Abdullah made the remark while interacting with a delegation of Kashmiri Pandits amid the recent killing of a KP government employee in Budgam. 

Every attack on our KP brothers is attack on Kashmir’s soul: Farooq Abdullah
(PAGD President Farooq Abdullah along with PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti during their meeting with members of Kashmiri Migrant Pandits; Pic Courtesy: PTI)

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference Party President and Srinagar MP Farooq Abdullah on Saturday (May 14) said that the spike in killings in the Valley exposes the lie to the normalcy claims of the government vis-a-vis Kashmir. Abdullah said this while interacting with a delegation of Kashmiri Pandits led by the party Minority Wing Vice President Amit Koul. The visiting delegations discussed a number of issues concerning Kashmiri Pandits, particularly those living in Kashmir. The visiting delegation alleged that those KPs who took up government jobs as the first step toward rehabilitation were now struggling for timely payment of earned wages, promotions, and a decent quality of life. 

They also stated that despite political rhetoric by the incumbent government, which they rued has done “nothing to make them feel safe and secure across Kashmir”. They said the bravado created by the ruling dispensation has done "nothing to provide them respite from cramped quarters, and discriminatory service rules".

Interacting with the delegation members, the former J&K CM assured the KP community members that he will take up the issues with  Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and the central government. 

Reaffirming the party's stand on the return of KPs to Kashmir, he said, “Our stand is crystal clear. Kashmiri pandits, for that matter Sikhs and other minorities are part of our socio-cultural milieu. Every attack on our Pandit brothers is an out-and-out attack on the very soul of Kashmir. I'm looking for times when both Kashmiri Muslims and Kashmiri Pandits live side by side."

Senior Abdullah accused the BJP-led Center government responsible for the present situation and said "the incumbent government is confined to only pomp and show. On the ground, no efforts are being taken to create an enabling environment for their safe and permanent return.”

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Kashmiri panditsFarooq AbdullahJammu and Kashmirkashmiri Pandits killing
Next
Story

Covid-19 spreads in IIM-C, 28 students test positive

Must Watch

PT1H3M59S

Gyanvapi is a mosque or a temple?