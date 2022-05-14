Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference Party President and Srinagar MP Farooq Abdullah on Saturday (May 14) said that the spike in killings in the Valley exposes the lie to the normalcy claims of the government vis-a-vis Kashmir. Abdullah said this while interacting with a delegation of Kashmiri Pandits led by the party Minority Wing Vice President Amit Koul. The visiting delegations discussed a number of issues concerning Kashmiri Pandits, particularly those living in Kashmir. The visiting delegation alleged that those KPs who took up government jobs as the first step toward rehabilitation were now struggling for timely payment of earned wages, promotions, and a decent quality of life.

They also stated that despite political rhetoric by the incumbent government, which they rued has done “nothing to make them feel safe and secure across Kashmir”. They said the bravado created by the ruling dispensation has done "nothing to provide them respite from cramped quarters, and discriminatory service rules".

Interacting with the delegation members, the former J&K CM assured the KP community members that he will take up the issues with Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and the central government.

Reaffirming the party's stand on the return of KPs to Kashmir, he said, “Our stand is crystal clear. Kashmiri pandits, for that matter Sikhs and other minorities are part of our socio-cultural milieu. Every attack on our Pandit brothers is an out-and-out attack on the very soul of Kashmir. I'm looking for times when both Kashmiri Muslims and Kashmiri Pandits live side by side."

Senior Abdullah accused the BJP-led Center government responsible for the present situation and said "the incumbent government is confined to only pomp and show. On the ground, no efforts are being taken to create an enabling environment for their safe and permanent return.”