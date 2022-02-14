'Every person has right to wear what they want': Nitish Kumar on Hijab row

Commenting on the ongoing Hijab controversy, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday said that every person has a right to wear a clothing of their choice. "If anyone wears a scarf on the head or sandalwood mark on the forehead, I believe it is not a controversial subject. Every person has a right to wear whatever they want. We have no interference. You never witness any single incident of such controversy in Bihar. It cannot be an issue of discussion," he said.

After the hijab row rose in Karnataka and saw tension and charged statements, Janata Dal-United`s Parliamentary Board President Upendra Kushwaha termed as "traitor", Karnataka Minister KS Eshwarappa who had said that the saffron flag could become the national flag after 100, 200 or 500 years in the country.

"The leaders of BJP insulting Samrat Ashoka, are now campaigning for demolishing our national flag. How could our country tolerate it?"

"I am urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister BS Bommai to take appropriate action against traitors like Ishwarappa," Kushwaha said in a tweet.

RJD President Lalu Prasad Yadav, while reacting to the Hijab controversy, said that the country is heading toward civil war and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the ruling BJP are responsible for it.

"... PM Narendra Modi does not talk on inflation, unemployment, poverty and other issues. He always talks about temple-mosque, riots and religions. The people of the country are tired of the propaganda of BJP and Narendra Modi," he said.

With IANS inputs

