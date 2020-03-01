Under CAA, every refugee will be granted Indian citizenship: Amit Shah in Kolkata

Kolkata: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday (March 1) asserted that the Narendra Modi-led government under the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) will grant citizenship to every refugee in the country. Shah is on a one-day visit to West Bengal while addressing a rally in Kolkata he said, "We will not stop until and unless all the refugees are granted citizenship."

The BJP leader also blamed the opposition parties, including Trinamool Congress (TMC), of 'misguiding the refugees and minorities'. "The opposition is terrorising minorities... I assure every person from the minority community that CAA only provides citizenship, does not take it away. It won't affect your citizenship," he said.

Shah exuded confidence that the BJP will form the next government in the state claiming that his party will win a two-thirds majority after the 2021 assembly polls.

Earlier, the home minister inaugurated the 29 Special Composite Group Complex of National Security Guard (NSG) in Rajarhat. He went on to say that people who want to create a divide in the country and disrupt peace must fear the NSG.

This is Shah's second visit to the state after assuming office as the Union Home Minister.

In the meantime, Opposition parties hit the streets protesting Shah's visit to the state as they raised 'Go Back' slogans outside the airport today. According to ANI report, members of Students' Federation of India and Left parties, who assembled outside the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport in the northern outskirts of Kolkata, showed black flags and black balloons to Shah upon his arrival in the city.