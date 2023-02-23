'Everybody Eats Beef, I Eat It Too...No One Can Stop It': Meghalaya BJP Chief Ernest Mawrie

Shillong (Meghalaya): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state chief Ernest Mawrie said that there is "no restriction on beef eating" in Meghalaya and that he too consumes beef. While talking to ANI, Ernest Mawrie said, "I cannot make a statement on the resolution adopted by other states. We are in Meghalaya, everybody eats beef, and there is no restriction. Yes, I eat beef too. There is no ban in Meghalaya. It is the lifestyle of the people, no one can stop it. There is no such rule in India also. Some states have passed some acts. In Meghalaya, we have a slaughterhouse, everybody takes a cow or pig and brings it to the market. It could be a hygienic one. So the people they have the habit."

At a time when BJP-ruled states like Assam had passed a bill to regulate cattle slaughter, transport and sale of beef and Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma who is the face of BJP in North Eastern region has been appealing to the people to restrict beef eating in the Hindu inhabited areas.

Refusing the allegations made by some political parties that BJP is an anti-Christian party, the Meghalaya BJP Chief said that it is just "political propaganda. "He said, "Now the nine years of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government is running in the country and not even any church has been attacked or targeted in the country. Opposition political party`s allegation that BJP is an anti-Christian party, is just election propaganda. We are in Meghalaya - a Christian-dominated state, and everybody goes to Church."

"Goa is also ruled by BJP and not a single Church has been targeted. Same with Nagaland also. It is just political propaganda made by some political parties especially Congress, TMC, and even some ally parties in the state. It is not true. I am also a Christian and they never tell me not to go to Church," Ernest Mawrie added.

He further said that BJP will form the next government in Meghalaya.This time the people of Meghalaya want a change. As per our survey, we will get the magic number in double-digits and form the government," Ernest Mawrie said.The assembly polls in Meghalaya are going to be held on February 27.