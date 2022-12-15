'Everything can't be India's responsibility...': Omar Abdullah defends S Jaishankar's remark bashing Pakistan

Anantnag (J&K): Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah on Thursday launched a scathing attack on Modi government. Abdullah accused the J&K police and administration of withdrawing security of NC leaders and taking back their residential houses in vendetta politics. Omar Abdullah said, "On one hand these top national leaders say that political process should resume in J&K, political leaders should come forward and establish contact with local population but when National Conference decides to hold meeting anywhere in Kashmir, they get worried and immediately withdraw our security". "Every day they issue a new list and withdraw security of our leaders, they took our government residences, but we want to tell them that National Conference will not bow down and continue their fight for the restoration of special status of Jammu and Kashmir which was promised by the country forever without any time frame," Abdullah added.

The NC leader, while addressing a worker's meet at Shangus area of Anantnag in South Kashmir said, "we are happy that supreme court chief justice has agreed to list and hear our case against abrogation of article 370 soon." "I believe that the court will give us back what was taken by government from us illegally," he added.

On the delimitation exercise Omar Abdullah said that BJP did early delimitation exercise in Jammu and Kashmir to benefit their own party by increasing seats In Jammu but when the final delimitation report came in by default it actually benefits national conference at various places like Kupwara and Anantnag districts in Kashmir Valley.

Later, while talking to reporters Omar Abdullah defended India's response against recent Pakistani statement on Jammu and Kashmir and said his party wants to see cordial relations between the two neighbouring countries and Pakistan should also show interests for the same, as it can't be achieved alone by Indian efforts.

India on Wednesday hit back at Pakistan after it raised the Kashmir issue at the UNSC and said that a country that hosted slain al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden and attacked a neighbouring Parliament "does not have the credentials" to "sermonize" before this Council. Jaishankar's strong remarks came after Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto raised the Kashmir issue while speaking in the Council debate on reformed multilateralism.

Omar Abdullah said "Pakistan attacked first at the UN and later India gave a strong reply too. These things keep continuing but we as National Conference Party have always endorsed good relations between India and Pakistan. We want India to have good relations with China, Nepal, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. it’s a responsibility of both the nations always, Pakistan also has similar responsibility. Everything can’t be responsibility of India."

Omar Abdullah also opposes the recent land grant act issued by LG government in Jammu and Kashmir and said that after the expiry of any land lease in J&K the first right of refusal should be given to the old occupant, otherwise it's evident that government wants to take back the land from J-K residents and give it to outsiders.

Omar Abdullah is on the tour of South Kashmir and is addressing several party workers convention.