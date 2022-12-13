'Will repeal Public Safety Act in J&K once...': Omar Abdullah's BIG STATEMENT on PSA

Srinagar: Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and Vice President of Jammu Kashmir National Conference Omar Abdullah on Tuesday said that his party will repeal the controversial Public Safety Act (PSA) on the first day if his party came to power in the Union Territory. Abdullah also targeted the BJP government in the centre for having hostile relationships with neighbouring countries. “We are not able to make good relations with our neighbours, our relations with Pakistan are in front of everyone and even with China, nothing is good. They ( China ) have not left fully from Ladakh, and today's news is that there was a scuffle in Arunachal Pradesh also between Indian and Chinese armies," Omar said.

He added. “I will repeat the same words of Vajpayee Sahab that friends can be changed, not neighbours, we cannot change our neighbours, but we can build a good relationship with them. But for that both countries must work, It is also the responsibility of China to maintain a good relationship with India."

"They (Centre) have only kept those (old) laws here which can be used to harass the people. There is no (Public) Safety Act anywhere in the country. It is only in Jammu and Kashmir. I have said it earlier and I repeat when the National Conference government comes, on the first day, this law will be repealed, Omar told party workers at Dooru in Anantnag district.

Omar supporting Rahul Gandhi’s “ Bharat Jodo Yatra, said, “Farooq Abdullah has said that will receive Rahul Gandhi himself at Lakhanpur the gateway of Jammu and Kashmir."

Earlier, while addressing people at a party convention in south Kashmir Omer Abdullah said, “Jammu and Kashmir's natural resources, land and Jobs are being given to outsiders after the abrogation of article 370 and 35A and promised people that when they will be back in power, they will pass the laws to protect land, jobs and other natural resources for the people of Jammu and Kashmir only.”

Junior Abdullah said that "if they are giving jobs, contracts to outsiders in Jammu Kashmir ok but let them give Jobs to our people in rest of country states, take our contractors to other states.” But instead, such laws are kept intact in Kashmir which only harasses the youth of Jammu and Kashmir and book them under Public Safety Act but when we will come into power first thing, we will do we will repeal this law.”

Omar alleged that in the rest of the country Muslims are tortured and if we remain silent who will raise their voice then. "If we remained silent in our homes nothing will happen then, don’t we know what is happening in the country with Muslims, how youths are tied with electric polls and are beaten and then they say we did right, if a murderer is Muslim every Muslim is being made responsible for that," he added.

He added that "black sheeps are unfortunately in every religion but only Muslims are targeted and every incident is seen through the prism of religion, that’s why we are worried and we want to come to people and make them understand the situation” Abdullah alleged that many parties have already done handshake with BJP, he said, electricity, roads will give you anyone, but the identity that is taken away from us will be given only by us.