Everything can't be made public, says Union Minister Amit Shah on meeting NCP chief Sharad Pawar

New Delhi: The Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday (March 28) left people hanging after he declined to comment upon a purported secret meeting with Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar, amid the crisis in Maharashtra coalition government.

The questions by the reporters were witnessed to have a cryptic reply from the home minister. "Everything need not be made public," he replied to the press, when asked about the secret meeting in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah refrained from confirming any reports of his meeting with NCP supremo Sharad Pawar.

The meeting comes a week after the chaos in Maharashtra over alleged corruption charges on Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh levelled by Mumbai ex-top cop Param Bir Singh. Additionally, the meeting coincided with Anil Deshmukh’s announcement in which he revealed that a retired judge of the high court will be conducting a probe into the allegations of corruption levelled against him.

These allegations on the Maharashtra Home Minister were levelled by former Mumbai police chief Param Bir Singh.

Moreover, a day before the meeting Shiv Sena's mouthpiece Saamana also came out. The mouthpiece carried heavy criticism of the government for its inability to counter allegations, adding that its damage control plans were "inadequate".

On March 24, a delegation of BJP leaders, led by Devendra Fadnavis met the state Governor to hand over a memorandum stating that the Vikas Aghadi government has lost the moral ground to remain in power in the state. Earlier, on March 20, Fadnavis had demanded Deshmukh's resignation as well.