The 2024 Lok Sabha election results have brought a surprising twist in the tale. The BJP-led NDA has crossed the majority mark, but the INDIA coalition has defied all exit polls by securing 229 seats. The BJP has faced significant losses in key states like Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. In Bengal, the TMC has performed exceptionally well, while in UP, the duo of Akhilesh Yadav and Rahul Gandhi has made a significant impact.

From Allegations to Strategy

Up until recently, the opposition parties were busy accusing the BJP of tampering with Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and coercing District Magistrates (DMs). However, with the current trend favouring the opposition, they are now focused on formulating a government. The allegations of EVM tampering have been a constant feature in recent elections. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh recently accused Home Minister Amit Shah of pressuring district officials, which the Election Commission found hard to believe, challenging the feasibility of such widespread influence.

EVMs: A Clean Chit?

As the counting began and trends started favouring the INDIA coalition, the accusations of EVM tampering quickly vanished. It seemed as if democracy had been vindicated. Just a day before counting, Congress leader Digvijay Singh had claimed that if the BJP won 300 seats, it would be the victory of EVMs, not the people. However, as results unfolded, this narrative changed.

The INDIA coalition has given a tough fight to the NDA, with the latter currently winning 295 seats, of which the BJP alone has secured 240 seats. Congress has managed to win 100 seats, marking a significant resurgence.

Congress Takes on BJP

Congress leaders assert that the people have rejected the BJP and that the INDIA coalition is on the brink of forming the government with a clear majority. Ragini Nayak stated that the mandate was against the authoritarian, arrogant, and communal politics of Prime Minister Modi, which has been prevalent for the past decade. She argued that the electorate has spoken against Modi's focus on divisive issues throughout the campaign.

Rahul Gandhi's extensive 4,000-kilometer padyatra and emphasis on social justice appear to have resonated with the public, resulting in a significant shift. In Uttar Pradesh, many BJP leaders are trailing or losing their seats, highlighting the extent of this electoral upheaval.

Election Commission's Recent Response

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar acknowledged that the poll panel had anticipated false narratives and potential attacks from outside India during the election process. However, he noted that the attacks actually came from within the country. The Election Commissioner referred to a Supreme Court ruling that dismissed allegations of duplicate names in electoral rolls, ensuring that voters had adequate measures to address any discrepancies.

Kumar also mentioned a recent plea in the Supreme Court seeking the tallying of all Voter Verified Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) slips to verify votes cast through EVMs. The petitioners alleged malfunctioning of the EVMs, but the Chief Election Commissioner argued that such allegations could have led to chaos by undermining trust in the voting process.