Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Sonali Phoghat had shared THIS video hours before death; check out her viral Instagram post

The sudden demise of Sonali Phoghat, a BJP leader who was also a popular social media star, has left people shocked. Her last post on Instagram is now being widely shared as netizens find it tough to come to terms with her sudden death.

  • Sonali Phogat began her political journey with the BJP in 2008
  • She had contested the last Assembly election as BJP candidate from Adampur constituency against Kuldeep Bishnoi, which she lost
  • She became a popular household name when she participated in Bigg Boss 14

Sonali Phogat's Last Instagram Post: The news of the demise of social media star and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sonali Phogat has left everyone shocked. Sonali reportedly suffered a heart attack in Goa at the age of 41, leading to her death. Sonali had shared a video on Instagram just hours before her death, which is now going viral. She also changed her profile picture on her Twitter account around the same time. In the Instagram video, she is seen wearing a pink dupatta like a turban on her head and is acting on Mohammad Rafi’s song ‘Rukh se jara nikab to hata do mere hazoor...’

Who was Sonali Phogat?

Sonali Phogat made her television debut in 2006 as an anchor on a Haryanvi show on Doordarshan. She later began her political journey with the BJP in 2008. She had contested the last Assembly election as BJP candidate from Adampur constituency against Kuldeep Bishnoi, which she lost. She became a popular household name when she participated in  Bigg Boss 14, where she even declared her feelings for Aly Goni. Sonali Phogat was followed by over 19 lakh people on TikTok too.

