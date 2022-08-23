NewsIndia
SONALI PHOGAT

Sonali Phogat, BJP leader and ex-Bigg Boss contestant, dies of heart attack in Goa

Sonali Phogat, who became famous with her TikTok videos and participation in Big Boss Season 14, passed away due to a heart attack.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 23, 2022, 11:28 AM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: Sonali Phogat, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader from Haryana and an ex-Bigg Boss contestant, died aged 42 in Goa on Tuesday (August 23, 2022). As per the latest reports, Sonali Phogat, who was a huge TikTok star, suffered a heart attack.

Haryana Chief Minister ML Khattar condemned the demise of Sonali Phogat and paid his condolences.

Hours before her untimely death, the actress-turned-politician had posted some of her pictures on her official social media accounts including Instagram and Facebook. 

 
 
 
 

Sonali Phogat contested Haryana assembly elections in 2019

Sonali Phogat, who became famous with her TikTok videos, contested the assembly elections in Haryana in 2019 on a BJP ticket from Adampur.

She, however, lost the election by over 29,000 votes against the then Congress leader Kuldeep Bishnoi.

Sonali Phogat also took part in Big Boss

Sonali Phogat, who was followed by over 19 lakh people on TikTok, had also participated in the reality TV show Bigg Boss 14.

Sonali Phogat made her television debut in 2006 

Sonali Phogat made her television debut in 2006 as an anchor on a Haryanvi show on Doordarshan.

