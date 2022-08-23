New Delhi: Sonali Phogat, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader from Haryana and an ex-Bigg Boss contestant, died aged 42 in Goa on Tuesday (August 23, 2022). As per the latest reports, Sonali Phogat, who was a huge TikTok star, suffered a heart attack.

Haryana Chief Minister ML Khattar condemned the demise of Sonali Phogat and paid his condolences.

भाजपा नेत्री श्रीमती सोनाली फोगाट जी के आकस्मिक निधन का बेहद दु:खद समाचार प्राप्त हुआ।



ईश्वर दिवंगत आत्मा को अपने श्री चरणों में स्थान दें एवं शोकाकुल परिजनों को यह असीम दु:ख सहन करने की क्षमता प्रदान करें।



ॐ शांति! August 23, 2022

Hours before her untimely death, the actress-turned-politician had posted some of her pictures on her official social media accounts including Instagram and Facebook.

Sonali Phogat contested Haryana assembly elections in 2019

Sonali Phogat, who became famous with her TikTok videos, contested the assembly elections in Haryana in 2019 on a BJP ticket from Adampur.

She, however, lost the election by over 29,000 votes against the then Congress leader Kuldeep Bishnoi.

Sonali Phogat also took part in Big Boss

Sonali Phogat, who was followed by over 19 lakh people on TikTok, had also participated in the reality TV show Bigg Boss 14.

Sonali Phogat made her television debut in 2006

Sonali Phogat made her television debut in 2006 as an anchor on a Haryanvi show on Doordarshan.