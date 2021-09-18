हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Babul Supriyo

Breaking News: Ex-BJP MP Babul Supriyo joins Mamata Banerjee's TMC

 Supriyo had quit BJP following the recent Union Cabinet reshuffle

Pic courtesy: ANI

Former Union Minister and ex-BJP MP Babul Supriyo formally joins Trinamool Congress (TMC). Supriyo had quit BJP following the recent Union Cabinet reshuffle. At the time of stepping down from the central post, Supriyo had however said he would not join any party and would quit politics.

"Today, in the presence of national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee and RS MP Derek O'Brien, former Union Minister and sitting MP Babul Supriyo joined the Trinamool family," the party said in a tweet.

 

 

 

Last month, Supriyo had announced that he was quitting politics but was later persuaded against resigning as a Lok Sabha member even as the singer-turned-politician insisted that he would no longer be part of active politics.

 

Speaking to reporters after meeting BJP president J P Nadda, the Asansol MP had said he would continue to discharge his constitutional responsibilities as a parliamentarian but would withdraw from politics and leave his official residence in the national capital.

(With Agency inputs)

Babul SupriyoTrinamool Congress (TMC)BJPMamata Banerjee
