Ranjan Gogoi

Ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi to take oath as Rajya Sabha member on Thursday

The former CJI was nominated to the Rajya Sabha by President Ram Nath Kovind on March 16.

New Delhi: Former Chief Justice (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi will take oath as Rajya Sabha member on Thursday, sources said. Rajya Sabha sources said he will take oath at 11 am on Thursday. The former CJI was nominated to the Rajya Sabha by President Ram Nath Kovind on March 16.

Gogoi, who headed benches that pronounced several key judgements including in the sensitive Ayodhya land dispute case, was on Monday nominated to Rajya Sabha by the government. Gogoi also led the benches that ruled on Rafale fighter jet deal and entry of women in Sabarimala temple.

A notification announcing his nomination to the Upper House was issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs on Monday night. "In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-clause (a) of clause (1) of Article 80 of the Constitution of India, read with clause (3) of that article, the President is pleased to nominate Shri Ranjan Gogoi to the Council of States to fill the vacancy caused due to the retirement of one of the nominated members," a notification issued by the home ministry said.

The vacancy was created due to retirement of K T S Tulsi.

Gogoi (65) retired as Chief Justice of India in November 2019 after a tenure of a little over 13 months. He will be the first former Chief Justice of India to be nominated to Rajya Sabha.

Ranjan GogoiRajya Sabha
