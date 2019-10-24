close

S. A. R. Geelani

Ex-DU professor Geelani, held in Parliament attack case, dies

In 2001, Geelani was arrested by the Delhi Police in connection with the Parliament attack case but acquitted for "lack of evidence" by the Delhi High Court in October 2003.

NEW DELHI: Former Delhi University professor S. A. R. Geelani, who was arrested in connection with the Parliament attack case, on Thursday passed away here at a private hospital following cardiac arrest, his family said.

Geelani passed away here on Thursday evening at Fortis Hospital where he was admitted for breathing and other problems. In 2001, Geelani was arrested by the Delhi Police in connection with the Parliament attack case but acquitted for "lack of evidence" by the Delhi High Court in October 2003, a decision upheld by the Supreme Court in August 2005, which at the same time had observed that the needle of suspicion pointed towards him.

Geelani is survived by his wife and two daughters. He used to teach Arabic language at Delhi University`s Zakir Hussain College. In February 2016, Geelani was also arrested on sedition and other charges in connection with an event in New Delhi in which anti-India slogans were raised.

