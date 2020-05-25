Ex-Maharashtra CM Narayan Rane meets governor, demands President's rule in state

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Coronavirus

Ex-Maharashtra CM Narayan Rane meets governor, demands President&#039;s rule in state

Mumbai: Maharashtra former Chief Minister and BJP MP Narayan Rane met state Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai on Monday (May 25, 2020) demanding imposition of President's rule in the state.  

Rane claimed that the Uddhav Thackeray-led government has failed miserably in dealing with the coronavirus crisis. Maharashtra has not only had the highest number of positive cases and deaths, and alleged that it is unlikely to be managed in future.

Earlier, NCP chief Sharad Pawar too met the Governor today. It was called a non-political courtesy meeting. In the last few days, several BJP leaders including BJP leader and former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis have met the Governor on the issue of coronavirus crisis.

Maharashtra has recorded 50,231 active cases with 14,600 cured cases and 1,635 deaths till Monday morning, making it one of the worst hit states in the country.

 

CoronavirusCoronavirus India
