Ex-MLA beaten to death by goons over land dispute in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri

LAKHIMPUR KHERI: Former independent MLA from Uttar Pradesh Nirvendra Kumar Munna has been allegedly beaten to death over a land dispute in Lakhimpur Kheri district. According to police, the incident took place on Sunday (September 6).

Police officials told ANI that there was a minor skirmish over a land dispute and the situation escalated, during which he was injured. The former MLA was taken to hospital where he was declared brought dead by doctors.

The land in question is located near the bus station and the matter is in court.

According to reports, another group had come to forcibly occupy the land when Kumar resisted the attempt. Upon this, the opposite party attacked him along with his son with sticks. Kumar was seriously injured in the attack and succumbed to his injuries on the way to the hospital. His son, who was also attacked by a group of the mob, has been admitted to the hospital in a critical condition.

Family sources said scores of armed men had come to forcibly occupy the disputed land and beat up the father-son duo.

Nirvendra Kumar alias Munna was a 3-time MLA from Nighasan Assembly, in 1989, 1991 and in 1993 on the Samajwadi Party ticket.