हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Lakhimpur Kheri

Ex-MLA beaten to death by goons over land dispute in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri

According to reports, Nirvendra Kumar was seriously injured in the attack and succumbed to his injuries on the way to the hospital. 

Ex-MLA beaten to death by goons over land dispute in Uttar Pradesh&#039;s Lakhimpur Kheri
Representational Image

LAKHIMPUR KHERI: Former independent MLA from Uttar Pradesh Nirvendra Kumar Munna has been allegedly beaten to death over a land dispute in Lakhimpur Kheri district. According to police, the incident took place on Sunday (September 6).

Police officials told ANI that there was a minor skirmish over a land dispute and the situation escalated, during which he was injured. The former MLA was taken to hospital where he was declared brought dead by doctors. 

The land in question is located near the bus station and the matter is in court.

According to reports, another group had come to forcibly occupy the land when Kumar resisted the attempt. Upon this, the opposite party attacked him along with his son with sticks. Kumar was seriously injured in the attack and succumbed to his injuries on the way to the hospital. His son, who was also attacked by a group of the mob, has been admitted to the hospital in a critical condition.

Family sources said scores of armed men had come to forcibly occupy the disputed land and beat up the father-son duo.

Nirvendra Kumar alias Munna was a 3-time MLA from Nighasan Assembly, in 1989, 1991 and in 1993 on the Samajwadi Party ticket. 

Tags:
Lakhimpur KhericrimemurderUP Police2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections
Next
Story

India's COVID-19 recovery rate over 77%, case fatality rate drops to 1.72%: Health Ministry
  • 41,13,811Confirmed
  • 70,626Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,32,60,775Confirmed
  • 8,05,765Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT17M57S

Atal Tunnel Special: India is now ready in every season against China