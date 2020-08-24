Ex-President Pranab Mukherjee deeply comatose, being treated for respiratory infection, says hospital

Army's Research and Referral Hospital in Delhi on Monday (August 24) said in an official statement that the condition of former President Pranab Mukherjee remains unchanged on Monday morning. The statement added that Mukherjee is deeply comatose and is being treated for respiratory infection. According to the hospital, Mukherjee's vital parameters are stable and he continues to be on ventilatory support.

The 84-year-old Mukherjee was admitted to hospital on Monday (August 10) in a critical condition. Workup at the hospital revealed a large clot in Mukherjee's brain for which he underwent emergency life saving surgery. Mukherjee continues to remain critical on ventilatory support since the surgery.

The former president had also tested positive for coronavirus COVID-19 before surgery. "On a visit to the hospital for a separate procedure, I have tested positive for Covid-19 today. I request the people who came in contact with me in the last week, to please self isolate and get tested for Covid-19," Mukherjee had tweeted on August 10.

Mukherjee was a senior Congress leader before he was elected as India's 13th President. He served as President from July 2012 to 2017.