'Excise Policy An Excuse...PM Modi Jailed Two People Who Brought Laurels To India': Arvind Kejriwal Hits Back At BJP

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on the BJP over the arrest of Deputy CM Manish Sisodia in connection with the liquor scam case. Terming the liquor scam as an excuse, Kejriwal said that PM Narendra Modi has jailed people who have brought laurels to India. Kejriwal alleged that PM Modi wants to stop the good work being done by the Delhi Government. Kejriwal further said that he won't let the BJP stop the good work as the party has no dearth of talented leaders.

"Liquor policy is just an excuse. The Prime Minister wants to stop the good work being done by the Delhi government. It is no coincidence that both our health and education ministers have been arrested. We will not let the good work stop. We don't have a shortage of talent. If you will arrest more leaders, we will replace them with better ministers," said Kejriwal.

शराब नीति तो बहाना है। प्रधान मंत्री जी दिल्ली में हो रहे अच्छे कामों को रोकना चाहते हैं। ये इत्तफ़ाक़ नहीं कि हमारे हैल्थ और शिक्षा मंत्री दोनों को गिरफ़्तार कर लिया



हम काम रुकने नहीं देंगे। हमारे पास टैलेंट की कमी नहीं। आप गिरफ़्तार करोगे, हम उनकी जगह और अच्छे मंत्री बना देंगे March 1, 2023

Senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia on Tuesday resigned as Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi amid the allegations of corruption in the ongoing Liquor Scam Case. Along with Sisodia, Health Minister Satyendar Jain has also quit his post. Jain is lodged in jail in a separate corruption case.

The AAP chief alleged that all the cases against Sisodia will be withdrawn and he will be released tomorrow if he joins BJP. "If Manish Sisodia joins BJP today, won't he be released tomorrow? All cases will be withdrawn. If Satyendar Jain joins BJP today, all cases will be withdrawn & he'd be released from jail tomorrow. The issue isn't corruption but to stop work & send CBI-ED after opposition," he further added.

Earlier today, the BJP demanded Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's resignation in connection with liquor scam case. BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia alleged that the Delhi CM is the kingpin of the scam and it took place under Kejriwal's instructions.

Bhatia also targeted Kejriwal over Sisodia's resignation letter, saying that it is undated which raises a lot of questions.

The CBI on Sunday evening arrested Sisodia in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped liquor policy for 2021-22.