Excise Scam: BJP Vs AAP In Delhi After CBI Summons CM Arvind Kejriwal

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) today fired fresh salvos at each other after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was summoned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the excise policy case. While AAP claimed that Kejriwal is the only leader speaking against corruption and thus the Modi government is trying to stifle his voice, the BJP claimed that the Delhi CM is nearing arrest as the CBI has linked crucial clues in the case. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has summoned Kejriwal on Sunday for questioning in the excise policy case.

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, AAP leader and Education Minister Atishi said several cases have been slapped against the Aam Aadmi Party leaders, but investigating agencies have not been able to prove corruption against them. "Have the agencies found black money during their raids at his residence or anyone else? No. Kejriwal is the only leader talking about the issue of corruption. They want to stifle his voice. But they won't be able to do so," she said.

The BJP held a presser after AAP's media briefing and alleged that Kejriwal is the kingpin of the scam. "The moment Arvind Kejriwal was called for questioning by the CBI, apparently, he started trembling with fear. It's quite clear that Arvind Kejriwal is the kingpin of the liquor scam," said BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia.

"Jaise jaise jud rahi hai kadi, Arvind Kejriwal paas aa rahi hai hathkadi (As the clues are getting linked, handcuffs are approaching Arvind Kejriwal)", said Bhatia. The BJP also posed five questions to Kejriwal. "Mr. Arvind Kejriwal, you were presiding over the meeting in which this liquor scam was hatched... so why shouldn't you be blamed? Arvind Kejriwal should tell the public whether he talked to Sameer Mahendru on facetime or not? You also tell the public that what is your relationship with the liquor traders? If your liquor policy was so good, then why was it withdrawn? Why would a former Minister compel an Excise Commissioner to give L1 to a particular person/entity?" said Bhatia adding that the session court rejected Sisodia's bail stating that he called the then Excise Commissioner personally to grant L1 to Indospirit's Sameer Mahendroo.

LIVE: BJP National Spokesperson Shri @gauravbh addresses a press conference at BJP headquarters in New Delhi.



Watch at https://t.co/7htSv4uQGq — BJP (@BJP4India) April 15, 2023

Soon after the BJP presser, Arvind Kejriwal addressed the media where he claimed that central agencies are lying to the court and torturing arrested people to nail opposition leaders.