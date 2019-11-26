Exclusive: China secretly builds landing strip close to Myanmar

Even though the relationship between India and China has improved since the Doklam dispute, Beijing has been constantly strengthening its defense preparedness against New Delhi. According to sources in central security agencies, China is engaged in constructing a landing strip in Sanchahe located in the South-West. Through the Landing Strip, the Chinese Army can comfortably use fighter aircraft, UAVs and transport aircraft.

As per exclusive information received by Zee News, this is the first time reports have come up on a Landing Strip being constructed by Chinese government in Sanchahe. A source deployed in central security establishment says, ''We are not having much information about the landing strip which is under construction by China in South West of Sanchahe.We are watching closely on these developments."

Despite the bitter Doklam-standoff with India, China has beeen secretly building up its military presence in Tibet and is reports are anything to go by, it has upgraded its military camp under its western command in the region. China's People Liberation Army (PLA) is upgrading one of the civil airports in Tibet's Gongga, which is situated very close to the Indian border.

China also has planned to build three new airports in Burang, Lhunze and Tingri of southern Tibet under '3+1 project'. As per the Chinese media reports, China will spend almost $2.6 billion on the project due to be completed by 2021.

Where China's PLA has built several new military camps in the border areas, there is a report of secret guided missile unit in China's Yuxi about 900 kilometers away from Arunachal Pradesh. China has deployed '622 Missile Brigade' in Yuxi, which is equipped with guided missiles. China is deploying long-range kill missiles at this new base. If seen, China has already strengthened its Western Theater Command against India and now after the information of the new Missile Brigade is revealed in the South Theater Command, Indian agencies are constantly monitoring this new development.

As per earlier report, China's People Liberation Army (PLA) has deployed fast patrolling boats at Pangong Tso lake of Ladakh to surveillance border activities. A special water squadron also called Zhong Dui is garrisoned at Pangong Tso. PLA's Special squadron is part of its 'Mountain Top National Gate Fleet' which is able to carry high tech navigational and communication equipment. The high-speed boats of PLA have the capacity to house 5-7 soldiers at one time.

However, after the Doklam incident, the Indo-China border has been peaceful and regular border personnel meet between armies of the two nations has increased. Soldiers from both sides also performed yoga together at over 16,000 feet in Eastern Ladakh to mark the growing trust.

A major scuffled happened in 2017 when Chinese soldiers entered into Indian territory along the bank of Pangong Lake in Ladakh, resulting in stone pelting that caused minor injuries to people on both sides.