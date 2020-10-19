Exclusive interview: No democracy in West Bengal, official machinery broke and situation a cause of concern, says Amit Shah to Zee News

In an exclusive interview with Zee News Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary, Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaks on several issues including the India-China standoff at Line of Actual Control (LAC), Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput death, Bihar Assembly election besides other crucial topics.

The biggest interview of the year is taking live on Zee News from 8 pm.

Here are the live updates:

* Did we fail to assess China? Amit Shah said, "The efforts should be made to improve relation. We also did the same to improve relation even with Pakistan, but the government under the leadership of Narendra Modi is committed to save every inch of our land."

* On the possibility of President's rule in West Bengal, he expressed concern and said that official machinery is broke in every aspect. "We are in opposition in West Bengal and we are struggling. Our workers are being killed...the situation is a cause of concern. There is no democracy in West Bengal," said Amit Shah.

* On Shashi Tharoor's latest statement praising Pakistan at a literature fest, he poohpoohed the Congress leadership. He said, "Praising Pakistan is an old habit of the Congress."

* Have you already strategised for the second phase of COVID-19? Amit Shah expressed hope that this situation should not arise, adding "we have already prepared health infrastructure to deal with any situation". He added that a lockdown situation will not arise.

* Answering to a question, will you get the advantage of Lalu Yadav's absence from politics, Amit Shah said, "We are not responsible for that. Lalu Yadav did chara ghotala (fodder scam), therefore, he is behind the bar."

* Media needs to do balance reporting, news is not marketing: Amit Shah



* More people would have died if timely lockdown was not imposed: Amit Shah on COVID-19 outbreak

* Our IT cell is working very hard: Amit Shah

* Nitish Kumar had done a lot of good work, we will win with 2/3 majority under his leadership. The focus will be on virtual rallies in Bihar: Amit Shah

* After the demise of Ram Vilas Paswan, will you accommodate Chirag Pawn in the union cabinet? Amit Shah said, "Chirag Paswan has left our alliance in Bihar, the decision will be taken at the party forum."

* We will definitely win the Bihar Assembly election: Amit Shah

* Had RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav not been involved in fodder scam, he would still be in the political battlefield: Amit Shah

* PM Narendra Modi is leading the country and Nitish Kumar is leading Bihar: Amit Shah

* LJP is not part of NDA in Bihar Assembly election: Amit Shah

* We ended the chaos in government in Bihar that has been going on for years: Amit Shah

* In 2015 Bihar Assembly election, we were in good condition but the social equation was not in our favour but this time it is in our favour: Amit Shah

* Speaking on Article 370, Amit Shah said, "Corruption stopped due to the removal of 370 so these people are upset."

* Sometimes, there was a communication gap and there is no doubt people have suffered, but all the state governments have done their best: Amit Shah

* Talking on the Sino-India border row, the Home Minister on Monday denied the possibility of a two-front war and said that talks between top officials of both the armies and diplomatic fronts are going on to resolve the crucial issue. He also added that the PM Modi-led government is committed to secure every inch of the land of our country.

* On the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, the Home Minister said that Maharashtra's government should have handed over this case to CBI when the actor's family was demanding it.

* Amit Shah poohpoohed the Congress leader's 15 minutes remarks on pushing back the Chinese armies from the border.

* On the Bihar Assembly election, he said that Nitish Kumar is headling the NDA alliance in the state.