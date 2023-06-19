Exclusive: Maharashtra Offering World-Class Infrastructure To Potential Investors, Says MIDC CEO

The recently concluded London Tech Week saw its largest participation from the tech companies, as well as delegates from around the world. UK prime minister Rishi Sunak made some tech related announcements and said that the country aims to become the biggest to offer a dedicated tech ecosystem, inviting others to setup their technological base in the UK. On the other hand, a country like India offers the production capabilities like no other. In fact, Harjinder Kang, Trade Commissioner said that the India-UK Auto and Tech corridor is among the best in the world.

Realizing the potential of the partnership between the two countries, the Maharashtra state government delegation attended the LTW 2023 and announced its revised IT policy. The delegation was headed by the Cabinet Minister of Ministry of Industries Uday Samant along with various members from MIDC and other key players. In one meeting with Zee News, MIDC CEO Dr. Vipin Sharma said that Maharashtra’s infrastructure is a big boon for the industries.

The Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) is the nodal Investment Promotion agency under the Government of Maharashtra. It provides businesses with infrastructure such as land, roads, water supply, drainage facilities and street lights etc. The MIDC is the Largest land owners in South Asia after the India Railways.

Along with minister Uday Samant, the CEO of Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC), Dr Vipin Sharma and Deepender Singh Kushwah, Development Commissioner (Industries) & Export Commissioner of Maharashtra government was also part of the delegation to meet Zee News in a meeting organized by the Department of Trade & Business, UK Govt. He also stressed on the importance of key infrastructure development in the state.

As per Vipin Sharma, Maharashtra is right at the top in India with 1/4th of Automotive production happening in the state. With the arrival of the electric vehicles, he says, Maharashtra is more ready than ever to offer dedicated solutions for start ups as well as established auto giants. The delegation said that Maharashtra is offering tangible incentives, access to India’s talent, upgraded infrastructure to make the state not only a ‘silicon valley’ for tech companies, but a manufacturing hub also.

A lot of this promise is backed by the rapid infrastructure growth in the state. Key projects like the 700 km long Mumbai–Nagpur Expressway (Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg) which is expected to reduce the travel time between Mumbai and Nagpur from 16 hours to 8 hours and the Navi Mumbai International Airport will give state a much required infra push in the coming years.

A Look At Maharashtra's Infrastructure

Route length of the railway network in Maharashtra is 5,987 km

9.3% of total railway network in the country

3 International, 7 Domestic, 20 Airstrips

Navi-Mumbai airport under construction

Maharashtra Metro in Mumbai, Nagpur, Pune

Under construction Mumbai Trans Harbour Link Line

Under Construction Mumbai Coastal Road

Other major expressways and highways

Auto Companies in Maharashtra

Maharashtra is one of the largest automotive hubs in the country, producing and exporting 1/4th of the vehicles. He houses some of the most promised names including Tata Motors, Mahindra, Bajaj Auto, Skoda-Volkswagen Group to name a few. There's a growing focus on the electric vehicles as well as the state rolled out its dedicated EV Policy. As per Dr Vipin Sharma, they are working to make Maharashtra a hub in the Battery innovation.

Maharashtra-UK Partnership

As per the MIDC CEO, while some UK companies are present in Maharashtra, they invite more companies to set up their production and innovation hubs in the state. For the same, MIDC is offering various incentive packages based on the scale of the industry. Also, they are willing to setup dedicated zone for the UK companies, if need be. “We understand the comfort of doing business in a foreign land with familiar people surrounding you. We are ready to dedicate an exclusive ‘UK zone’," said Dr. Vipin Sharma, CEO, MIDC.

“The Maharashtra government is ready to deliver all possible support for companies who are eager to open facilities in India. Majority of the UK-based companies who have their presence in India are operating from Maharashtra. Prominent UK-based IT companies like BT, Vodafone, Revolut, Barclays, Colt, ARK among others are already in Maharashtra and we are taking this opportunity at London Tech Week to welcome more British companies to India,” said Deepender Singh Kushwah, Development Commissioner (Industries) & Export Commissioner of Maharashtra government.