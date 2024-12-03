Amid rising violence against Hindu minorities, Pakistan is reportedly supplying arms to extremist groups in Bangladesh. The aim is to fuel the ongoing violence against Hindus, including providing weapons and even training terrorists. In tody's episode of DNA, Zee News has made some shocking revealations.

Arms and Terrorists Sent from Pakistan

A significant shipment of weapons, including machine guns and bomb-making materials, was sent from Pakistan to Bangladesh on November 11th. This cargo, arriving at the Chattogram port after 53 years, also carried 100 highly-trained terrorists.

The shipment was managed by a Chinese shipping company, and reports indicate that it included not just weapons but also a special security team from the Pakistani army to oversee the operation.

Pakistani-Bangladeshi Military Meeting

Zee News documents show that high-level meetings have been taking place between Bangladesh’s army chief, General Wakar Uzzaman, and Pakistani officials. These meetings occurred multiple times between November 23 and 25, raising suspicions about the deeper involvement of Pakistan in Bangladesh's internal matters, particularly in the context of the ongoing attacks on Hindus.

Pakistani Army's Role in Radicalizing Bangladeshi Militias

In an alarming development, the Pakistani Defense Attaché met with key figures of Bangladesh's extremist groups, including Shafiqur Rahman of Jamaat-e-Islami Bangladesh. The terrorists sent from Pakistan have reportedly been integrated into camps of radical groups like Hizb-ut-Tahrir and Islami Chhatra Shibir, which are known for inciting violence against Hindus.

Bangladesh's Extremist Agenda

The rise of radical groups like Hizb-ut-Tahrir and Jamaat-e-Islami in Bangladesh has been linked to Pakistan's ongoing interference in the country. These groups have long been accused of promoting anti-Hindu violence and aligning with Pakistan’s interests.

Experts believe that Pakistan’s involvement in training and arming these groups is a calculated move to create instability, not just in Bangladesh, but also to target India.

Pakistan's Strategic Aim

Pakistan's ultimate goal appears to be the creation of a terrorist hub in Bangladesh, from where they can target India. Pakistani forces are attempting to forge connections with militant groups active in northeastern India and could potentially use Bangladesh as a launch pad for cross-border terrorism.

Furthermore, by inflaming tensions between Bangladesh's majority Muslim population and Hindus, Pakistan aims to destabilize the region.

Government's Role in Enabling Violence

The current government in Bangladesh, under Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, has been accused of tacitly supporting this wave of violence against Hindus. The government's alignment with radical forces and its failure to intervene in the escalating persecution of Hindus has raised concerns.

It is believed that the government's inaction is part of a larger political strategy to suppress Hindu minorities and maintain control by appeasing extremist factions.