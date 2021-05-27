Exclusive: Uttar Pradesh conducting 3.5 lakh COVID tests daily, says CM Yogi Adityaanath

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the state has now moved into a COVID 'safe zone'. In a statement, he said that the state has proved the critics wrong and managed to 'successfully blunt the surge through the trace, test and treat method.

Adityanath, who is visiting various districts to review COVID management programs, has asked village heads to quarantine anyone who shows symptoms of the virus. "Uttar Pradesh has emerged as the state with the most COVID tests and at the vanguard of the vaccination campaign. Till Wednesday, we have conducted 48.7 million corona tests," he said.

"More than 3 lakh COVID tests are being conducted every day in the state. We started from scratch, and today we are conducting almost 3.5 lakh COVID tests every day," CM Yogi Adityanath said while speaking to Zee News.

The CM said that the condition of coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh is under control but some people spread panic about it. He said that institutions fall short during the time of an epidemic but 'we fought this pandemic with passion.' CM Adityanath said that at the beginning of the coronavirus epidemic, they did not have a system of treatment.

"There were no beds in hospitals at the start, but today, with the help of the Prime Minister of India and the government of India, we have more than 80,000 beds," he said.

The Chief Minister further said that all districts in the state are being made self-sufficient in terms of oxygen and more than 300 oxygen plants are being set up. Adityanath also stressed on the need to support work being done by surveillance committees. The government, he said, had begun a 'Mera Gaon, Corona Mukt Gaon' initiative to ensure rural areas were free of COVID-19.

