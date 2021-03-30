West Bengal polls: Amit Shah to hold roadshow in Nandigram on last day of campaigning for phase 2

Kolkata: Union home minister Amit Shah is scheduled to hold a massive roadshow in the poll bound state on Tuesday (March 30) as a part of BJP’s campaign for the upcoming state assembly elections.

The last minute decision to field BJP leader Amit Shah on ground in the battle for Nandigram was taken by the party after West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee led an 8 km long roadshow in the area on Monday afternoon.

The Nandigram constituency is an important ground for both the parties as ex-TMC leader and current BJP member Suvendu Adhikhari has been fielded by BJP in the constituency against TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee. Both the parties view Nandigram as a crucial seat for the upcoming assembly elections in the state.

The intensified battle for Nandigram is a clear indication that CM Mamata Banerjee’s slogan “khela hobe” is true for poll bound state.

“Our leader and India’s strong home minister, Amit Shahji, will hold a roadshow from Reyapara Bridge to Shiv Mandir tomorrow,” said BJP’s candidate from Nandigram, Suvendu Adhikari.

Following Shah, star campaigner and veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty will hold roadshows in the poll bound state before the campaigning for the second phase of Bengal polls comes to an end.

