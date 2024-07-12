Advertisement
Excise Policy Scam: Supreme Court Grants Interim Bail To Arvind Kejriwal, Challenging ED Arrest Plea

The Supreme court has granted interim bail to the Delhi Chief Minister in an excise policy case.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Jul 12, 2024, 11:01 AM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday scheduled to deliver its verdict on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's plea challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case linked to the excise policy scam. Now, the top court has granted interim bail to the Delhi Chief Minister in an excise policy case.   The Apex Court referred his petition challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to a larger bench. But  the Chief Minister remained in custody as his bail in the CBI case is still pending.

 

 

 

