Exit Polls 2023: Will Political Parties Dare To Distribute Sweets Before Results? Past Instances When It Has Happened

New Delhi: In politics, hope is a word that helps political parties to move forward in their journey. You must have seen that even if any party has to taste defeat in the official election results, they still have hope of winning until the announcement. On every platform, political parties say in a loud voice that wait and see what happens, we do not comment on estimates (political parties call exit polls estimates).

The exit poll results of five states Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram are out. Political parties are also interpreting the exit polls as per their suitability. They are rejecting the results that do not suit them. They are not hesitating to declare the results that suit them as the official result. Here we will talk about which party will have the courage to order sweets after seeing these results. There have been many occasions in the electoral history of India when the exit polls did not turn into exact polls and the dream of making or distributing sweets remained incomplete.

Usually, in small elections, candidates start distributing sweets before the announcement of the election results. But high hopes were pinned on the results of the 2008 Delhi assembly elections.

2008 Delhi Assembly Elections

Congress was contesting the election for the third time under the leadership of Sheila Dikshit. BJP strategists were confident that they would benefit from the anti-incumbency wave. The exit poll figures were almost in their favor. Now, considering the exit poll as the exact poll, BJP leaders started the campaign of ordering sweets and when the result came, Sheila Dikshit emerged victorious once again and BJP’s hopes were shattered for the third time. Let us tell you that the last time BJP ruled in Delhi was in 1998 under the leadership of Sushma Swaraj.

2015 Bihar Assembly Election

Similarly, pay attention to the 2015 Bihar assembly election. In that election, all the exit polls had presented the bumper lead figures of BJP. However, only the exit poll results were different. Naturally, after the estimates of the exit poll, BJP had started preparing for the celebration. Even before the counting of votes, sweets started being made in the BJP camp. It is obvious that the exit poll results kept their hopes alive. But when the votes started coming out of the EVM’s belly, everyone was stunned. Even the election analysts, the renowned experts of the exit poll, had nothing to say. Perhaps it would have been the first time in the history of exit polls when the estimate fell flat on its face.

2022 Kurhani Assembly By-election

Not only that, it is also interesting to mention the 2022 Bihar Kurhani assembly by-election. VIP party chief Mukesh Sahni was confident that he would defeat both BJP and JD(U)-RJD alliance. You can guess the expectation of victory from the fact that one day before the counting was to take place, he had started ordering pure ghee sweets. But when the results came, his hopes were dashed. The sweets that were supposed to give sweetness started looking bitter. Those who keep an eye on Bihar’s politics even said that he could not win, but he definitely made a name for himself as a vote-cutter.

Now if we look at the exit polls of the five states, Telangana is the only state where BRS’s victory is visible. Perhaps no political party would be breathing easy with the exit poll results of the other three states Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. Only a few exit polls are estimating the victory of Congress or BJP. Most of the estimates show that the results can change or spoil in anyone’s favor. In such a situation, perhaps no one would think of ordering sweets before the official results.