Explained: How Rich OBC, SC/ST Candidates Scam UPSC, Other Recruitment Agencies For Government Jobs

UPSC Reservation Scam: The Puja Khedkar case has not just exposed her alleged wrongdoing but also uncovered the reservation scam going on for a long. The latest details revealed by UPSC tutor Vikas Divyakirti exposed the methods of rich SC/ST and OBC creamy layer aspirants scam the government recruitment agencies to get selected. While netizens have been naming and shaming several IAS/IPS aspirants on social media for allegedly scamming the UPSC to get the job, now the popular tutor has reacted to the loopholes created by the bureaucrats for their own benefit. He also explained that the kids of SC/ST IAS/IPS officers are not willing to quit the reservation benefits for the most deserving candidates from the SC/ST section who need the reservation most.

In an interview with ANI, Vikas Divyakirti revealed how even the rich scam the government system using the loopholes. "The difference is such that a general category candidate needs to get a rank in the top 75 to be an IAS while if you are from OBC, you can become an IAS even if having a rank of 400. So, there is a huge difference and therefore, if someone has a scope, then they try to get the benefit," said Divyakriti.

He further explained that those availing the reservation benefits are not willing to let it go even after amassing huge wealth. "The rule says, if your father or mother is in a Class-I job, then you cannot get the benefit of the OBC reservation because you fall in the creamy layer. If both your parents are in Group B, then also, you cannot take the OBC benefit. However, the reservation remains available to the kids of those having Group C and D jobs even if the income exceeds the Rs 8 lakh ceiling. Those in government jobs may have gamed the system to make this Group C and D category rule. Then they again gamed the system by separating the agriculture income from the limit of the OBC creamy layer. Many civil servants who chose the path of corruption, show their illicit earning as agricultural income," said Vikas Divyakirti.

The UPSC tutor further explained that while the candidate's income is not counted for the OBC reservation, the whole family's income is accounted for in the EWS (Economic Weaker Section) reservation. He further explained with an example that a son/daughter of an OBC IAS officer having a rental income of Rs 50 lakh is not eligible for the OBC reservation as they fall in the creamy layer and having a Class-I job. So, in this case, the IAS father/mother may resign and gift their assets to their son/daughter. "In this way, the parent's annual income becomes less than Rs 8 lakh while their son/daughter's income goes up to Rs 50 lakh but they can avail the OBC reservation because the candidate's income is not a criterion for creamy layer," he explained.