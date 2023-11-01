Explained: Jauhar Trust, Azam Khan And Tale Of 400 Acres Land On Lease For Just Rs 100/Year

Azam Khan doesn't need any introduction. The Samajwadi Party leader always remains in the headlines. Azam Khan, known for his sharp wit and poetical style of speaking, has been embroiled in numerous controversies. Over 80 cases are pending against him in various courts, including his recent conviction in the fake birth certificate case. Another controversy is over his Jauhar Trust. While the trust is under the government scanner for availing the undue advantage of the government, Azam Khan claims that his only intention was to think about better education for the poor and marginalized society.

The allegations are that Azam Khan grabbed the premium government land using his influence when the Samajwadi Party was in power. Now, since the Yogi government has decided to take back the land, Khan has alleged vendetta.

On October 31, 2023, the UP Cabinet decided to take back the land given to Murtaza Higher Secondary School. The matter is that the land where the Education Department's office was situated was leased for a mere Rs 100 for 30 years. In 2007, the offices of the Education Department and Basic Education Department were situated within the premises of Murtaza Higher Secondary School. The lease decision was taken 16 years ago in 2007 during the tenure of Mulayam Singh Yadav's government, and Azam Khan was a minister in that government. Allegedly, Azam Khan took advantage of his influence and leased the government land in the name of his Jauhar Trust. An investigation was initiated when Yogi Adityanath's government came into power. The then District Magistrate of Rampur received information that the land was leased by violating rules and regulations.

A committee was formed comprising four members to probe the matter and it found that the allocation of nearly 400 acres of land, or approximately 41,181 square feet, was done without following the proper procedures. The land was situated in the heart of Rampur city. Originally, it was intended to open offices for Jauhar University. However, it was being used for a school.

In February 2023, the UP Cabinet cancelled the lease for 3.24 acres of land. This land was supposed to be used for a research centre. However, the lease for this land was also made in a way that circumvented the law. A part of the land belonged to the Minority Department. According to media reports, this piece of land was being used for a school instead of a research institution. It is noteworthy that even this part of the land was leased for a mere Rs 100 per year for 30 years in 2013-14.