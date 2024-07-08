Karnataka has launched a stringent crackdown on street vendors selling popular snacks like Pani Puri and Gobi Manchurian. Recent findings by the Karnataka Food Authority have revealed alarming levels of contamination and hazardous chemicals in these street foods, prompting authorities to take urgent action.

The move comes after tests conducted by the Karnataka Food Authority detected cancer-causing chemicals such as formalin in Pani Puri, raising significant health concerns among consumers. Additionally, bacteria infestations were found in Shawarma, further highlighting the unhygienic conditions under which these foods are prepared and served.

"These findings are deeply concerning and necessitate immediate action to protect public health," stated a spokesperson from the Karnataka Food Authority. The presence of formalin in Pani Puri, a chemical used to preserve dead bodies, poses serious health risks if consumed regularly. Moreover, the unhygienic preparation of Shawarma has led to bacterial contamination, increasing the likelihood of foodborne illnesses among consumers.

As part of the crackdown, authorities have intensified inspections and have begun issuing strict warnings and penalties to non-compliant vendors. The aim is to ensure that all street food vendors adhere to food safety standards and maintain hygiene practices that safeguard public health.

"The health and safety of our citizens are paramount. We urge the public to exercise caution and avoid consuming street foods from unregulated vendors," emphasized a health official from Karnataka.

The crackdown on street vendors selling Pani Puri, Gobi Manchurian, and other popular snacks underscores Karnataka's commitment to prioritizing food safety and hygiene standards, particularly in light of alarming health findings. As the state continues its enforcement efforts, consumers are encouraged to choose food vendors that comply with regulatory standards and prioritize hygiene in their food preparation practices.