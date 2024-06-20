Explained: Why UGC-NET Exam Was Cancelled And How It Can Impact Aspiring Candidates

In what comes as an embarrassment and cause of concern for India's education sector, the Ministry of Education on Wednesday cancelled the University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) exam conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on June 18. This means that lakhs of students will have to retake the UGC-NET examination, the date of which is yet to be announced.

UGC-NET Exam: Who Is It For, All About The Exam

The University Grants Commission or the UGC conducts the National Eligibility Test, an exam that determines the candidates' eligibility for the roles of assistant professors or for junior research fellowships and assistant professors in universities and colleges across India. The test is meant only for Indian nationals.

According to the official site of UGC-NET, "Awarding of Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and/ or Eligibility for Assistant Professorship depends on the aggregate performance of the candidate in Paper-I and Paper-II of UGC-NET. The candidates qualifying only for Assistant Professorship are not eligible to be considered for the award of JRF. Candidates who qualify the eligibility test for Assistant Professorship are governed by the rules and regulations of the concerned Universities/Colleges/State Governments, as the case may be for recruitment of Assistant Professor."

How UGC-NET Is Conducted?

UGC-NET is conducted twice every year - June and December. While since December 2018, the UGC-NET has been conducted by NTA in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode, this year the students had to take the test in pen-and-paper mode on June 18.

Why UGC-NET Was Cancelled

On June 19, 2024, the University Grants Commission (UGC) received certain inputs from the National Cyber Crime Threat Analytics Unit of the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) under the Ministry of Home Affairs on the Examination. These inputs prima facie indicate that the integrity of the aforesaid examination may have been compromised.

'A Wise Move But Traumatising For Aspiring Candidates'

Talking about the cancellation, Dr Kaustav Bakshi, Associate Professor, department of English, Jadavpur University, shares, "It's unfortunate that the UGC - NET was cancelled only a day after the exam was held. Cancellation of exams based on malpractices is a positive step, for sure. But, why can't exams in India be foolproof? Is it really so difficult?"

Dr Bakshi says that it's a shame for a democracy "where students are unsafe, have their hopes dashed to the ground and traumatised simply because an exam can't be conducted ethically thereby creating unwanted barriers for young career aspirants!" He adds, "It is not easy to appear for the same exam again and again. Most students are made to pay a penalty - taking one competitive exam twice - for faults not of their own. It's very unfortunate."

The UGC-NET exam was attended by 81 per cent of over 11.21 lakh registered candidates for the exam in 317 cities across the country, according to UGC chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar. This decision to cancel the UGC-NET exam follows the controversy surrounding the NEET medical entrance exam and is currently under Supreme Court review.

(With Agency inputs)