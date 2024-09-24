As the Congress party navigates a challenging electoral landscape in Haryana, the absence of Kumari Selja, AICC general secretary and MP from Sirsa, has raised concerns within the party. With assembly elections scheduled for October 5, Selja's withdrawal from the campaign has sparked speculation about her grievances, which Congress leaders are struggling to address.

Selja holds significant influence in key assembly constituencies, particularly in Sirsa and Fatehabad. Reports suggest her frustration stems from the recent ticket distribution process. She was only able to secure nine nominations for her loyalists and faced challenges convincing party leadership to endorse her close aide, Ajay Chaudhary, for the Narnaund assembly seat, despite having declared him a candidate. Additionally, Selja had sought to nominate a family member from Uklana and reportedly requested around 30 tickets for her faction.

In Haryana's 90 assembly seats, 17 are reserved for Scheduled Caste candidates, making Selja's role critical for the Congress party's strategy.

Insider sources reveal that senior party leader Randeep Singh Surjewala also faced difficulties, managing to secure only four nominations of his choice. Together, Selja and Surjewala were able to influence 13 out of the 89 seats the Congress is contesting. Most nominations bore the stamp of Bhupinder Singh Hooda, the former chief minister and a dominant figure in the party.

As the Congress party gears up for the elections, resolving Selja's discontent is crucial. Her absence could hinder the party’s efforts to connect with key voter demographics, particularly among the Scheduled Castes, which comprise a significant portion of Haryana's electorate.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah criticized the Congress party on Monday, calling it an “anti-Dalit” organization for its treatment of Dalit leaders, including Kumari Selja. Shah made these remarks while campaigning in Haryana, where assembly elections are set for October 5. “The Congress party has always insulted Dalit leaders, be it Ashok Tanwar or sister Kumari Selja,” Shah stated, referencing Selja, the Member of Parliament from Sirsa, who has expressed dissatisfaction with her sidelining within the party. Tanwar, the former Congress president of Haryana, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) earlier this year.

Kumari Selja has been noticeably absent from public engagements over the past ten days, opting to stay at her residence in Delhi while meeting with party workers. Her absence was particularly felt during the Congress party’s manifesto launch event at the AICC headquarters on September 18. Despite her frustrations, Selja responded to BJP's invitations on Monday, asserting, “BJP leaders should refrain from giving me advice,” at the Panchayat AajTak event.

Speculation Surrounding Selja's Absence

Selja’s lack of participation in the Congress campaign has sparked speculation about her political future, especially as the party appears optimistic about regaining power in Haryana after a decade. She last actively campaigned on September 11, supporting candidates Shalley Chaudhary in Naraingarh and Shamsher Singh Gogi in Assandh.

Reports indicate that Selja is unhappy about the distribution of tickets for the upcoming assembly elections. The Haryana Congress, known for its internal factions, has seen Selja and AICC general secretary Randeep Surjewala emerge as critics of the camp led by former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda. Selja reportedly requested 30 to 35 tickets for her supporters but saw Hooda's faction receive 72 nominations.

Adding to her frustrations, Selja's aides were reportedly denied tickets even in her own constituency of Sirsa, where she won decisively in the 2024 general elections.

Compounding her challenges, a Congress worker made a derogatory remark about Selja during a recent nomination event, which garnered widespread attention on social media. This prompted a condemnation from the Haryana Congress leadership, including Bhupinder Hooda.

Leadership Intervention

Reports suggest that Selja is expected to rejoin the campaign on September 26. She recently met with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge in New Delhi, where he reportedly listened to her concerns and assured her that her grievances would be addressed. Additionally, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has intervened to mend the rift in Haryana, urging Ashok Gehlot, the party’s election in-charge for the state, to encourage Selja's return to campaigning.

Selja’s absence raised alarms within the Congress, particularly given the significance of the Dalit vote, which constitutes about 20 percent of the electorate in Haryana. There are 17 Scheduled Caste-reserved seats in the 90-member Haryana assembly, and Selja is influential in many of these constituencies.

The Importance of Unity

The Congress party cannot afford to alienate either Selja or Hooda. Having a Dalit leader like Selja is crucial for securing votes from the Dalit community, which is vital for the party’s electoral success. This aligns with Rahul Gandhi’s stance on reservations and a caste census, especially in light of the Bahujan Samaj Party’s alliance with the Indian National Lok Dal and Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar’s Aazad Samaj Party joining forces with the Jannayak Janta Party.

On the other hand, Hooda remains a popular figure among the Jat community, which constitutes about 25 percent of Haryana's voters. His leadership played a pivotal role in the Congress winning five of the ten Lok Sabha seats from the ruling BJP in 2024.

“Neither Kumari Selja ji nor Mr. Hooda has spoken against each other. So we are a united party. We will fight this election in a united manner,” Congress leader P. Chidambaram affirmed recently.