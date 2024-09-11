Explainer: Why Rahul Gandhi’s Foreign Visit Often Sparks Controversies

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addressed a press conference held at the National Press Club in Washington DC on Tuesday. The leader of the opposition again drew attention after he remarked on "Sikh Turban". He said, "The struggle in India is not about politics...The real struggle is about whether people like Bhalender are allowed to wear a turban in India, allowed to wear a kirpan, or allowed to go to a gurdwara. This fight is not just for him but for all religions..."

Gandhi also accused the BJP government of undermining the unity of the nation. He said, "India is a union of states, it is written in the Constitution. What does that mean? It means it is a union of languages, union of traditions, music, and dance. They say it’s not a union, but all these elements are different.... and one thing that connects them all has its headquarters in Nagpur."

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri labelled Gandhi's comments as "defamatory statements about India". Reacting to the Congress leader's remark, Puri said, "But what he has now said about Sikhs not being able to wear Kada and Turban border on being purely delusional and absurd. Truth is that Sikhs have never been safer anywhere in the world than they are in India today."

Referring to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots that occurred during the Congress government, he added, "If there ever was any fear or anxiety in their minds about being identified as Sikhs due to their Kada, Kirpan or Turban, it was only during the mindless one-sided violence and pogrom against members of the Sikh Sangat in 1984."

This is not the first time when Congress leader's statement has intensified political tensions.

Reportedly, in May 2023, during his US visit, while addressing the Indian community in California, Gandhi stated that the RSS and BJP were 'controlling' all political means in India. In San Francisco, he claimed that "the poor and minority communities are feeling helpless today."

In August 2018, during his visit to Germany and the UK, Rahul Gandhi said that the demonetization and the improper implementation of GST have led to increased unemployment. He also said that Dalits, minorities, and backward communities no longer receive government benefits and that funds intended for poverty alleviation programs are now being funnelled to a few large corporations.