Explore Gurez launched with aim to boost tourism in terror-hit region

The Kashmir tourism department and India Amry have launched 'Explore Gurez' initiative with an aim to promote tourism in a region long hit by battles with terrorists and state forces. The “Explore Gurez” influencers meet will be held between April 14 to 18.

The five-day adventure trip comprises of eight social media influencers from different parts of the country, including two celebrities from Kashmir, who would explore different parts of the pristine valley through their lens and promote it on a large scale on social media platforms to boost the tourist inflow of this off beat location in Kashmir.

Gurez valley has witnessed a massive boost in tourism last year due to numerous initiatives undertaken by the Indian Army, J&K Tourism, Civil Administration, and locals of Gurez as joint stake holders.

Around 15,000 tourists visited Gurez last year because of these arduous initiatives as compared to a total of 300-400 tourists visiting Gurez in the year 2020. This major swell in the footfall of tourists in the valley after the pandemic has brought a new ray of hope in the lives of the unemployed youth and locals of Gurez, as many of them have now taken up various avenues of self-employment through tourism related activities.

Promotion of tourism in this remote valley not only switches the mindset of the locals toward peace and prosperity but also acts as a catalyst to boost the socio-economic development of Gurez.

