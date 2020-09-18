हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Mumbai

Explosion rocks chemical lab in Mumbai's Worli - See Pics

An explosion rocked Worli area of Maharashtra's Mumbai on Friday morning. 

Explosion rocks chemical lab in Mumbai&#039;s Worli - See Pics

Mumbai: An explosion rocked Worli area of Maharashtra's Mumbai on Friday morning. 

As per reports, the explosion took place at a chemical lab on the third floor of the passport building in Worli.

Mumbai explosion, Mumbai news

"A blast was reported at Manish Commercial Centre at Annie Besant Road in Worli, Mumbai at around 9:00 am on Friday", said Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) was quoted as saying by ANI.

Mumbai explosion, Mumbai news

There are no reports of any injury to any one in the blast. Though, panic has spread in the area due to the explaosion.

A probe has been intitiated into the matter.

Mumbai explosion, Mumbai news

Earlier, on August 26, a level 2 fire was reported at a Worli high-rise at Dr Annie Besant Road.

There have been over five incidents of fire reported in August from various parts of the city and suburbs.

(This is a developing story, more details awaited)

Tags:
MumbaiMumbai explosionBMC
Next
Story

PM Narendra Modi 'soft-trolls' Opposition in his reply to actor-model Milind Soman's birthday message

  • 52,14,677Confirmed
  • 84,372Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,32,60,775Confirmed
  • 8,05,765Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT22M46S

PM Modi inaugurates Kosi Rail Mahasetu, attacks Congress on Farmers Bill