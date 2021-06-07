Explosives recovered in Jammu and Kashmir's Tral, sent for forensic analysis

Srinagar: An improvised explosive device (IED) was detected by the security forces on Monday (June 7) in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district.

Police sources said an IED weighing 5-7 Kgs was detected by the security forces in Saimu area of Tral tehsil.

"Bomb disposal squad has been called to defuse the IED. The area has been cordoned off," sources said.

Seven people were injured on Sunday in a grenade explosive which was hurled by the militants towards a party of the security forces in the bus stand area of Tral town.

