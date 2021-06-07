हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Jammu and Kashmir

Explosives recovered in Jammu and Kashmir's Tral, sent for forensic analysis

Police sources said an IED weighing 5-7 Kgs was detected by the security forces in Saimu area of Tral tehsil in Jammu and Kashmir.

Explosives recovered in Jammu and Kashmir&#039;s Tral, sent for forensic analysis

Srinagar: An improvised explosive device (IED) was detected by the security forces on Monday (June 7) in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district.

Police sources said an IED weighing 5-7 Kgs was detected by the security forces in Saimu area of Tral tehsil.

"Bomb disposal squad has been called to defuse the IED. The area has been cordoned off," sources said.

Tral explosives recovered

Seven people were injured on Sunday in a grenade explosive which was hurled by the militants towards a party of the security forces in the bus stand area of Tral town.

Jammu and KashmirTralPulwamaIEDTerrorismJ&K policeSecurity forces
