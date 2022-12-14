topStoriesenglish
'Extend my best wishes to them': Arvind Kejriwal meets newly elected Gujarat AAP MLAs

Earlier on Tuesday, the AAP appointed its senior leader and Rajya Sabha member Sandeep Pathak as its national general secretary.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 14, 2022, 10:48 PM IST|Source: Bureau
NEW DELHI: Arvind Kejriwal, the Aam Aadmi Party chief, met the newly elected AAP Gujarat MLAs on Wednesday (December 14) and shared a photo with them on his Twitter handle. He tweeted, "Met with the newly elected AAP MLAs from Gujarat. I extend my best wishes to them for a successful tenure as they will tirelessly serve the people of Gujarat."

Earlier on Tuesday, the AAP appointed its senior leader and Rajya Sabha member Sandeep Pathak as national general secretary (organisation), after it recently became eligible for national party status.

 

Pathak was the party's election in charge for Punjab as well as for Gujarat, where assembly polls were held this month. In Punjab, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) wrested the state from the Congress in polls held in March.

Though the Arvind Kejriwal-headed AAP had won only five of the 182 seats in the Gujarat polls, it got a nearly 13 percent vote share.

On the party's performance, Kejriwal had said that the AAP has not won many seats but the votes the party got helped it attain national party status.

(With PTI inputs)

