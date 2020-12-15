हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Indian Navy

Extended range BrahMos missiles to be fitted with new warships of Indian Navy

The BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles would be fitted on the under-construction Vishakhapatnam class warships of the Indian Navy which are going to join active service in the near future.

Extended range BrahMos missiles to be fitted with new warships of Indian Navy
Image courtesy: ANI

New Delhi: Indian Navy has moved a proposal to acquire 38 extended range BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles which would be able to hit targets at around 450 kilometres. The move is to enhance the firepower of the Naval warships. 

The BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles would be fitted on the under-construction Vishakhapatnam class warships of the Indian Navy which are going to join active service in the near future.

"A Rs 1,800 crore proposal for acquiring 38 extended range BrahMos supersonic cruise missile is with the Defence Ministry and is expected to be approved soon," government sources told ANI.

Live TV

The Indian Navy had also carried out the test firing of the Brahmos missile from its warship INS Chennai to showcase its capability to strike targets at ranges more than 400 km in high seas.

India is also working on finding export markets for the supersonic cruise missile which has been indigenised to a large extent by the DRDO under its project PJ 10.

After the launch of the joint venture between India and Russia in the late 90s, the Brahmos supersonic cruise missile has become a potent weapon for all three armed forces which are using them for different roles. 

Notably, the BrahMos would be the main strike weapon of the warships and is already installed on several warships of the maritime force.

