Extortionist gang posing as terrorists busted in Kulgam, J-K Police arrests 5

The extortionists threatened the Kulgam Police with weapons, asked for money and other valuable items and fled from the spot.

Written By  Syed Khalid Hussain Hussain|Edited By: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 02, 2022, 11:54 PM IST

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir police claimed to have busted an extortionist gang and arrested five persons who were posing as terrorists in the Kulgam district of South Kashmir. A statement issued by Kulgam Police, it is stated, “we received multiple complaints from the residents of Katrasoo, Matibugh and Tarigam that some persons entered their houses posing as terrorists.”

The statement reads that they threatened them with weapons, asked for money and other valuable items and fled from the spot. An FIR under relevant sections of IPC was registered at Police Station in Yaripora.

“During investigation, a special team led by SHO Yaripora was constituted. Searches were conducted and multiple nakas were established to arrest the accused,” as per the statement.

After generating specific information regarding the module, a special Naka was established at Yaripora and five accused namely Nazir Mushtaq Malik of Shopian, Khalid Hussain Deedad, Rizwan Ahmad Deedad, Karman Ahmad Deedad and Abrar Ahmad Teadwa—all residents of Pulwama were arrested.

Reportedly, two toy guns, a toy pistol, two cutters, 5 mobile phones and 5 masks were recovered from their possession.

“Vehicle used in commission of crime has been seized and further investigation into the matter is in progress,” the statement reads. 

