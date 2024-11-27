'Extremely Worrying': Priyanka Gandhi On Arrest Of ISKCON Priest In Bangladesh

New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Wednesday expressed concern over the arrest of ISKCON Bangladesh priest Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari and violence against minority Hindus in Bangladesh and urged the Central Government to intervene and raise the issue of ensuring the safety of minorities before the Bangladesh Government.

In a post on X, Priyanka Gandhi said, "The news of the arrest of the priest of ISKCON Temple in Bangladesh and the continuing violence against minority Hindus are extremely worrying." "I appeal to the Central Government to intervene in this matter and strongly raise the issue of ensuring the safety of minorities before the Bangladesh Government," she added in the post.

Earlier today, Union Minister Giriraj Singh also condemned the arrest and the denial of bail to ISKCON Bangladesh priest Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari. He urged the United Nations to intervene in the matter.

Speaking to ANI, Singh said, "The Bangladesh government is working under the pressure of radicals. These radicals are vandalising temples. I thank the government of India for taking this matter very seriously. The United Nations should also take cognisance of the situation."

Chinmoy Krishna Das was arrested on Monday and presented before a Chittagong court on Tuesday, where his bail plea was rejected, and he was remanded to custody. According to the Dhaka Tribune, Chinmoy Krishna Das appeared before Judge Kazi Shariful Islam of the Chittagong Sixth Metropolitan Magistrate's Court at 11 am on Tuesday. Despite a bail petition filed by his lawyers, it was denied, and he was sent to jail.

The priest faces sedition charges for allegedly raising a flag on a stand bearing Bangladesh's national flag. However, a minority leader has reportedly indicated that the complainant is reluctant to pursue the case.

The Bangladesh Hindu Bouddha Christian Unity Council (BHBCUC), the country's largest minority organisation, has expressed concern over the arrest and demanded the immediate release of Chinmoy Krishna Das.

"We strongly condemn the arrest of Prabhu Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari, spokesperson of Sammilita Sanatani Jagran Jote, from the Dhaka airport area on Monday afternoon," said Manindra Kumar Nath, Acting General Secretary of the BHBCUC. Speaking to ANI, Nath added, "This arrest will tarnish Bangladesh's international reputation regarding freedom of expression and human rights."