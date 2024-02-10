trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2719995
Eye On Mission 80 In Uttar Pradesh, BJP Seals Seat Deal With Jayant Chaudhary's RLD; Check Power-Sharing Formula

Jayant Chaudhary's party will get two ministerial positions, one as a cabinet minister and the other as a minister of state with independent charge. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Sinha|Last Updated: Feb 10, 2024, 12:48 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Eye On Mission 80 In Uttar Pradesh, BJP Seals Seat Deal With Jayant Chaudhary's RLD; Check Power-Sharing Formula

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has sealed a seat-sharing power deal with Jayant Chaudhary's Rashtriya Lok Dal. According to reports, Jayant Chaudhary could be made a minister at the Centre led by Narendra Modi. RLD is likely to get one seat in the Rajya Sabha. The party will also be given a space in the Uttar Pradesh government led by Yogi Adityanath. 

Jayant Chaudhary's party will get two ministerial positions, one as a cabinet minister and the other as a minister of state with independent charge. Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the BJP is actively engaged in a significant exercise, working to strengthen the party's position from the western to the eastern parts of Uttar Pradesh.

In the eastern region, figures like Om Prakash Rajbhar, Dara Singh Chauhan, Anupriya Patel, and Sanjay Nishad will play crucial roles, while in the western region, Jai Chaudhary of the National Lok Dal will take charge. The BJP's focus is on achieving success in Mission 80.

Jayant Chaudhary accepted BJP's offer formally after the Narendra Modi government announced Bharat Ratna for his grandfather and former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh. Praising BJP in the Rajya Sabha today, Jayant said that the Modi government's work has an imprint of Chaudhary Charan Singh. Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Friday that the former Prime Minister of the country, Chaudhary Charan Singh, will be conferred the Bharat Ratna, the country's highest civilian honour.

