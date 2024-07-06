Eyeing Gujarat Assembly Polls, LoP Rahul Gandhi To Visit Ahmedabad Today, Meet Rajkot Fire Victims' Kin

Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi is set to visit Ahmedabad on Saturday. He is scheduled to hold meetings with congress workers at 12:00 p.m.

He will meet the families impacted by recent tragedies, including the Rajkot game zone fire, boat capsize incidents in Vadodara, and the Morbi bridge collapse.

Rahul’s visit to the state follows the recent clashes between BJP and Congress supporters outside the Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) office. The altercation reportedly stemmed from accusations of anti-Hindu remarks made by Gandhi during a Lok Sabha session. Police reports indicate that the confrontation escalated into stone pelting, resulting in injuries to five policemen, including an Assistant Commissioner of Police.

Gujarat Congress president Shaktisinh Gohil gave the details of his visit while talking to the media. He told news agency ANI, "Our leader and LoP Rahul Gandhi is coming to the state Congress office in Ahmedabad on July 6. He will guide and interact with the workers of the Congress family."

Attacking the Bharatiya Janata Party’s government is the state, he claimed that he has received calls and texts from residents around the state complaining how the ruling party has ‘wronged’ the people.

"I have received calls from many people from across Gujarat who have been wronged under the BJP rule; they said that Rahul Gandhi fights for justice,” Gujarat Congress president added.

Gohil asserted that the locals expressed confidence in the BJP but felt aggrieved by the lack of justice. He stated their intention to present their grievances to Rahul Gandhi and mentioned that they had requested Rahul Gandhi to engage with them on this matter.

Condemning the clashes outside party’s state office, Rahul Gandhi wrote on ‘X’, “The cowardly and violent attack on the Gujarat Congress office further strengthens my point about the BJP and the Sangh Parivar.”

He asserted that the people of BJP spread ‘violence’ and they ‘do not understand the basic principles of Hinduism’.

He added, “INDIA is going to win in Gujarat!”