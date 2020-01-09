Ezaz Lakdawala arrested, Mumbai Police gets his remand till January 21

Mumbai: Fugitive gangster Ejaz Lakdawala, who is wanted in several cases of extortion, attempt to murder and rioting, was arrested by Mumbai Crime Branch's anti-extortion cell (AEC) team in Patna on Wednesday, and was brought to Mumbai today through the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

Lakdawala, who is a former aide of Dawood gang, later split and joined Chota Rajan Gang, was wanted by Mumbai, Delhi, and other police for more than 40 extortion and attempt to murder cases.

Addressing media persons, the Mumbai police said that Lakdawala's daughter Sonia was arrested last month from Mumbai Airport when "she was trying to escape the country with help of a passport acquired through fake documents."

After her marriage, Sonia Lakdawala changed her name to Soniya Shaikh. She was earlier arrested by the AEC officials when she was trying to flee Nepal on December 28, 2019, from the Mumbai Airport with a fake Passport as Soniya Advani.

Sonia was arrested in connection with the extortion case registered against her and Lakdawala on the complaint of a realtor in Bandra, Mumbai.

The Canadian Police had arrested Lakdawala in Ottawa in May 2004. A few years back, he was believed to be somewhere in North America, as he frequently travelled to other countries. The government has also issued a red Corner notice against him.

In April 2019, AEC arrested Ejaz’s elder brother Aquil for allegedly demanding money from Khar based developer and later Ejaz’s associate Sagar Yadav was also held during a probe. One more Lakdawala associate was recently arrested by the Delhi police.

In 2002, when Chota Shakeel orchestrated an attack on Lakdawala in Bangkok, he was injured with 7 bullets but escaped to South Africa from Thailand.

In 2008, he established an independent gang and started making extortion calls. The Mumbai Police has been working on him for the past 6 months. Following a tip-off about his arrival in Patna on 8th January, the AEC with the help of Bihar police nabbed him.

Lakdawala was produced in Mumbai court today and he was sent to police custody till 21st January.

With Lakdawala's arrest, the Mumbai Police expects a major lead about Dawood, Chota Shakeel and other gangsters from his interrogation.