Face mask mandatory for air passengers at airports, inside flights: DGCA issues new guidelines

The civil aviation regulator further warned that such passengers will be removed from the aircraft before departure if they are found without a face mask and not following COVID-appropriate behaviour. 

Face mask mandatory for air passengers at airports, inside flights: DGCA issues new guidelines

NEW DELHI: Amid rising cases of coronavirus in the country, the civil aviation regulator DGCA on Wednesday issued new guidelines for air passengers and made face masks mandatory at all airports and inside the flights. In its new guidelines, the DGCA said that those passengers who do not wear masks on the flight can be treated as ‘unruly’.

 

 

The civil aviation regulator further warned that such passengers will be removed from the aircraft before departure if they are found without a face mask and not following COVID-appropriate behaviour. 

Giving details, the civil aviation regulator DGCA said the CISF personnel will be in charge of enforcing mask guidelines at the airports. 

The new DGCA guidelines came days after the Delhi High Court ordered it to take a tough line against passengers who refuse to comply with Covid safety norms.

In its order of June 3, the high court called for strict action, observing that the pandemic is not over yet. "If the passenger refuses to follow protocol despite reminders, action should be taken under health ministry or DGCA guidelines,'' it said.

They can be physically removed, put on a "no-fly" list or be handed over to security agencies for further action, the court said. "The issuance of said order, in our view, is the right step since the pandemic has not abated and keeps springing up its ugly head," the court observed.

 

