Face-off between Indian Army and Chinese troops in Ladakh, tensions defused after delegation-level talks

The border tensions between India and China escalated when there was a face-off between soldiers of the Indian Army and the Chinese Army in Ladakh. The incident took place near the northern bank of the Pangong Tso Lake on Wednesday, news agency ANI reported quoting the Army sources. However, the face-off was over after the delegation-level talks between two sides took place in Ladakh.

"There was a face-off between the two armies but it got over after the delegation-level talks between two sides. The face-off is over now and it had de-escalated and disengaged fully after delegation-level talks yesterday," ANI reported quoting the Indian Army on Thursday.

Both the sides stake claim over the more than 130 km which extends between both India and Chinese controlled Tibet area.

The Army also stated that such incidents happen due to differing perceptions of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and there are established mechanisms to resolve such differences. Incidentally, the confrontation took place in the same area where Indian and Chinese troops had engaged in a bitter scuffle during the Doklam standoff.

This comes days ahead of the joint military drill of the Indian Army's Mountain Strike Corps along with the Indian Air Force (IAF) in Arunachal Pradesh in October where forces will be deployed to practice real war-like situation on the eastern front of the country. The exercise will be the first of its kind along the border with China by the newly-raised 17 Mountain Strike Corps which has been preparing for it under the Eastern Command for the last five to six months now.