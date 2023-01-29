Facebook Friends to Lovers: Swedish Woman Travels to India to Marry UP Man; See Photos

Etah: In a love story that seems more reel than real, a Swedish woman followed her heart and travelled all the way to India to marry a man whom she became friends with on the social media platform Facebook. Christen Liebert flew from her home country to India to unite with Pawan Kumar who lives in Etah in Uttar Pradesh as per the news agency ANI. Photos of the adorable couple's wedding festivities were shared online by ANI which caught the attention of netizens.

The duo tied the knot on Friday (January 27) in accordance with Hindu customs and rituals at a local school in the district as per reports.

Christen and Pawan first started talking on Facebook in 2012. Christen said that this was not the first time she was visiting India as she had come here before also.

"I have been to India before, I love India and I am very happy about this marriage,” the Swedish woman was quoted as saying by ANI.

Pawan Kumar, a B. Tech graduate, works as an engineer at a firm.

A week ago, a Pakistani woman was arrested after she entered India legally to marry a man that she had met on the gaming app - Ludo. The girl travelled from Hyderabad in Pakistan to Karnataka to meet Mulayam Singh Yadav. The Karnataka police stated that the girl had entered India without valid documents through the Nepal border.